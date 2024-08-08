The Adams County Public Libraries are full of wonder and enrichment. Whether you are coming to find your new favorite read, browsing our extensive movie collection, reading the newspaper in your favorite cozy chair, holding a meeting in one of our convenient meeting rooms, booking an appointment with Jacob for tech assistance, coming to one of our various exciting programs, we have something to entice everyone.

Storytime is no exception. This program is for children, ages 0 – 5 and their families. In this program, we prepare little ones for kindergarten, cultivating their love of learning and reading through fun and educational activities. To continue the experience at home, we offer participants enrichment kits, including book recommendations and activities focused on phonics, counting, fine and gross motor, art, and life skills. We explore weekly themes, including Back to School, Days of the Week, Colors, and Summer Fun.

Back to School Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13 at the North Adams Library. We will sing “The Wheels on the Bus,” create a school bus collage, play games, and listen to Llama Llama Back to School by Anna Dewdney. Days of the Week Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14 at the Peebles Library. We will sing “The Days of the Week,” participate in fun crafts and activities, and listen to Chickens to the Rescue by John Himmelman.

Colors Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14 and at 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 15 at the Manchester Library. We will sing “Five Little Crayons,” do a color mixing activity, and listen to Mouse Paint by Ellen Stoll Walsh. Additionally, Summer Fun Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 15 at the West Union Library. We will sing classic kids’ songs, create a popsicle craft, explore through sensory play, and listen to Tiptoe Joe by Ginger Gibson.

Escape the mundane and find time to bond with your family at the North Adams Library. Join us for Frisbee Golf at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14. Relax with friends and family as you play a backyard version of this sport. In addition, learn crochet basics at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 15 at North Adams Library. Enjoy time with other crafty patrons and get instructions for a simple project.

Looking for a program for teens? Get ready for Game Day at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 14 at the Manchester Library. Challenge your friends to various board games or Mario Kart on the Nintendo Switch! Furthermore, check out our cool book and DVD displays, while you are in the library.

We even have programs for adults. Are you looking for a fun and affordable way to get creative? Join us for Pinterest Party at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, at the West Union Library to create rock art. This event is perfect for adults who want to get crafty without breaking the bank. We can’t wait to see you at these exciting events.

For more information about our events, services, and resources, please contact us: West Union Library at 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library at 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library at 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library at 937-549-3359. Moreover, you can follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest library news.