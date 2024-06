A quartet of 2024 Manchester High School graduates were recently awarded the 2024 A.G. Lockhart Memorial Scholarships. Pictured above, from left,Kara Kingsolver, Aaron and Leslie Lockhart, recipient Connor Darnell, recipient Drew Kennedy, recipient Taylor Ralston and Jenny Lockhart.

The fourth winner of the Lockhart Memorial Scholarship was 2024 MHS graduate Jenna Campbell. pictured above, from left,Kara Kingsolver, recipient Jenna Campbell and Jenny Lockhart.