News Release

Spectrum trecently announced the United Way of Greater Cincinnati has received a $10,000 Spectrum Digital Education grant for its Adams and Brown Counties Early Learning Digital Skills Program. The United Way is partnering with the Adams Brown Community Action Partnership (ABCAP) to administer a home visitation program where they will distribute tablets and learning boxes to approximately 50 families who qualify as part of that program in those counties.

In 2023, Spectrum awarded $1.1 million total to 46 nonprofit organizations through Spectrum Digital Education, which supports broadband technology programs, education and training in unserved and underserved communities throughout the company’s service area.

Transportation is a barrier for families living in rural areas and this will allow home visitors to be able to distribute the devices and learning kits to families who would benefit from the access to technology. The learning boxes will include a variety of tools including an Amazon Fire Kids 7 tablet, in addition to helpful resources, such as library handouts, parent directions for accessing and implementing the technology, and resources for early learning websites. Families will also have access to resources or technology training through ABCAP.

“The importance of expanding access to essential broadband technologies, education and training is profound in our increasingly digital world,” said Rahman Khan, Group Vice President of Community Impact, Charter. “Through the 2023 Spectrum Digital Education grant program, Charter is partnering with valued nonprofits that share our commitment to create better opportunities for the communities we serve.”

A check presentation took place on Thursday, March 16 at the Adams Brown Community Action Partnership where Brown County Commissioner Barry Woodruff attended the event.

“Our Early Learning Digital Skills Program provides device distribution and resource assistance for families with young children, so they become more digitally literate.” said Sally Aiken, Director, Eastern Area, United Way of Greater Cincinnati. “Spectrum’s support allows us to truly help families find and utilize resources that will help them thrive and improve their economic well-being.”