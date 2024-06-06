School is out for the year, and there are many things in store for young teenage students like myself that want to make the most out of our three-month summer break, which is rapidly approaching.

Things that can happen include working towards getting a summer job, learning to drive or simply just hanging out with your friends and your family. The possibilities are truly endless. Summer break is the best time to think about your future and even work towards the chance to make the most out of the summer. I, for example, am doing yard work for some relatives and friends, and even am applying for a job in the fast-food business. If you are anything like me, you might also be working towards getting your driver’s permit or license, which is a big step in life.

The end of the school year and the beginning of summer can also be very nerve-wracking for the students who might be afraid of all the big changes that can happen in just three months. It may be possible that you can’t find a job that you really want, or that you are nervous about being able to drive, you can worry about failing your driver’s test, or you can be worried about what the next school year will be like.

I can tell you that it can actually be very exciting if you let it be so, allowing yourself to grow up and be able to do things for yourself and prepare to go out into the real world and be a functioning member of society. These changes are only as hard as you will allow them to be, if you go through these changes thinking you can’t handle it, you won’t. Instead, be thankful that each and every month, you can pull through and work toward adapting to these various changes that can happen after school is out.