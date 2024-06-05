By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

With an official ribbon-cutting ceremony that was held on Monday, June 3, Southern Ohio Medical Center has opened a new West Union Pediatric Associates office.

The new facility is located at 131 CIC Boulevard, right across from the current West Union Family Health Center, with 12 exam rooms and Monday through Friday hours from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

In a release to the media, West Union Pediatrics Office Manager Destinee Elliott expressed her excitement with the new facility.

“We’re excited to invite the community to see our new facility and celebrate this next step,” saud Elliot. “We think this will be a positive development for our patients and our community, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

To contact the West Union Pediatrics Associates, use the same phone number as the current facility, (937) 544-5888,