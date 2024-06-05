The Peebles Library Steampunk Submarine-themed exhibit is almost complete! We have been diligently decorating the library and putting together the final touches. A warm thanks to Jacob and Mae, two of our incredibly talented employees, who were essential to creating this exhibit. Experience this Ocean-themed wonder for yourself! Sign up for the Summer Reading Program on Beanstack or any Adams County Public Library. All ages are welcome.

By Julia McCane-Knox

Embark on a journey through the pages of a book and discover the endless treasures ofknowledge and imagination at Storytime! Storytime begins at 11 a.m. on select days. We will explore captivating themes like Water on Tuesday, June 11, at the North Adams Library, Bears on Wednesday, June 12, at the Peebles Library, Airplanes on Wednesday, June 12, at the Manchester Library, and Elephants on Thursday, June 13, at the West Union Library.

Our Storytime experience offers more than just entertainment – it provides a fantastic opportunity for children to engage in educational games, interactive storytelling, and creative crafts that enhance early literacy skills. Storytime nurtures fine and gross motor skills, social-emotional learning, and more, laying the foundation for academic success. In addition, families can take home Enrichment Kits packed with reading recommendations and activity ideas to continue the learning journey beyond the library.

We have a new engaging Storytime experience for preschoolers and families this summer, as well! Every other Tuesday, preschool children can hone early literacy skills with educators from Shawnee State University in the library! In June and July, we will focus on the theme, “Growing Your Mind.” Each Storytime includes children’s books, rhymes, crafts, and activities. Locations, dates, and times are as follows: Manchester Library:10 a.m. on June 11 and 25 and July 23 – North Adams Library:12:15 p.m. on June 4 and 18 and July 2 and 26 – Peebles Library: 11 a.m., on June 4 and 18 and July 2 and 26 – West Union Library: 12:15 p.m. on June 11 and 25 and July 23.

Check out two amazing family events coming up this summer at the Peebles Library: Discover amazing facts about birds as you go on a bird watch scavenger hunt in the library with your smartphone at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, June 11. You will be entered into our binoculars drawing just for attending! Moreover, our Curiosity Carnival will be at 1 p.m., on Saturday, June 15. You can explore STEAM-themed booths featuring fun crafts and activities. Also enjoy buttery popcorn as you explore facts about animals and their habitats, chemical reactions, machines, and more! Check out our exciting lineup: Family Traditions Animal Adventure, Humane Society of Adams County, Adams Soil and Water Conservation, University of Cincinnati Geology Department, Peebles Magazine Club, Peebles General Electric, and Ohio State University Extension.

Join us for wild experiences! Interact with a live animal at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, at the North Adams Library and 2 p.m. at the Peebles Library. Participants will learn and ask questions about native animal species and discover what other kinds of wildlife live in our community. Additionally, we will be giving away Cincinnati Zoo Tickets during the North Adams event.

Get ready to take control of your financial future! Parents are invited to our Financial Workshop by Zach Kelsey from Western and Southern Insurance Company at 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 15, at the Manchester Library. In this program, you will learn valuable financial planning tips to secure your family’s future. See you in the library!

For more information about our exciting library programs, services, and resources, please contact us: West Union Library at 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library at 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library at 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library at 937-549-3359. Moreover, you can follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest library news.