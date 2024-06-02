Tommy E Cooper, 83 years of age, of Townville, South Carolina, formerly of Winchester, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2024 at the AnMed Hospital in Anderson, South Carolina.

Tommy was born on June 30, 1940 in Brown County, Ohio, the son of the late Charles and Prudie (Coffey) Cooper. Tommy worked as an engineer for Cincinnati Milacron.

In addition to his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann (Kirkpatrick) Cooper, who passed away in September 2018. He is survived by his daughter, Tiffany (Nick) Brown of Mt. Orab; and four sons, Tate (Pam) Cooper of West Chester, Scott (Shan) Cooper of Townville, South Carolina, Chad Cooper of Cincinnati and Chance Cooper of Houston, as well as his brothers, Chuck Cooper and Phil Cooper, both of Brown County; and his sister, Kathy Cooper. Tommy will be missed by his eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Family and friends paid their respects during visitation on Thursday, May 30, 2024, from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Winchester United Methodist Church.

Funeral services were held the following morning, on Friday, May 31, 2024, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Winchester United Methodist Church. Alan Bolte officiated the service and the burial followed at the Cherry Fork Cemetery in Cherry Fork, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home.

Please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to leave words of comfort for the family in an online guestbook.