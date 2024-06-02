Submitted News

The family of the late Aaron Irwin recently announced that four of the West Union High School Performing Arts Department students have been awarded the Aaron Irwin Memorial Scholarship for 2024. Congratulations to Makinlee Stevenson, Landen Kouns, Matthew Griffis and Brandt Seaman.

Makinlee Stevenson plans to attend Belmont University in Nashville to major in Commercial Music. Landen Kouns plans to attend Central Ohio Technical College to major in Electrical Engineering. Matthew Griffis plans to attend Ohio University to major in Music Production and the recording industry. Brandt Seaman plans to attend Ohio University to major in Chemical Engineering.

The Aaron Irwin Memorial Scholarship honors Aaron Irwin, who resided in West Union for most of his life. Aaron was a Southern Gospel/Bluegrass performer for over 40 years and was most known for his keyboard/piano playing.

Aaron’s surviving spouse and son, Amber and Jachin Irwin (2022 WUHS graduate and four-year participant in the West Union Performing Arts Department) presented the scholarship plaque to the deserving students at the receny WUPAD banquet.