David E. Grooms, age 73 of West Union, Ohio, passed away Monday, May 27, 2024 at Monarch Meadows. David was born on January 19, 1951, the son of the late Clarence and Cora Mae (Boggs) Grooms in Adams County.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy Grooms of West Union, Ohio; brother, Larry Grooms of Indiana; three sisters, Rita Shiveley and Roy of Waynesville, Ohio, Darlene Crosson of Hamilton, Ohio and Beverly Daniels of Brick, New Jersey; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held on Friday, May 31, 2024 at noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, with Tom Claibourne officiating. Burial followed in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation was held from 11 a.m.until the time of the service.

Family and friends can sign David’s online guestbook @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.