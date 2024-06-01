Alexa Rowe accepting her scholarship with her mother and members of the ACRMC Auxiliary.

Submitted News

The Adams County Regional Medical Center’s Auxiliary is proud to announce the recipients of the 2024 ACRMC Auxiliary Scholarships. This year’s scholarships have been awarded to three outstanding students.

Hannah Blythe, currently attending Shawnee State University, is one of the recipients of this year’s scholarships. Hannah is pursuing a Master of Occupational Therapy degree. She is the daughter of David and Alicia Blythe and graduated from West Union High School.

Emma Griffin, a freshman at the University of Cincinnati Clermont, is one of the distinguished scholarship winners. Emma is working towards a Physical Therapy Assistant degree. She is the daughter of Greg and Angie Griffin and graduated from West Union High School.

Alexa Rowe, a senior at Shawnee State University, has also been honored with the scholarship. Alexa is on the path to completing both a Health Sciences Bachelor’s degree and a Physical Therapy Assistant degree. She is the daughter of Frankie and Barbie Rowe and is a graduate of West Union High School.

The ACRMC Auxiliary is dedicated to supporting the educational aspirations of local students committed to healthcare careers. These scholarships reflect our commitment to fostering the next generation of healthcare professionals who will serve our community with excellence and compassion.