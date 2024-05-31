By Teresa Carr

Boomers who take action now may enjoy better brain health, research shows – Baby boomers often think of 50 as the new 40. This is especially true in 2014 as the last members of the think-young generation reach the half-century mark. Yet with an unprecedented life expectancy – 78.7 years – for the youngest of the boomers, it is more important than ever to incorporate healthy habits to keep your mind beautiful during the second half of life.

A partnership between the National Center for Creative Aging (NCCA) and the life’s DHA brand, Beautiful Minds: Finding Your Lifelong Potential campaign identifies key lifestyle factors known as the “Four Dimensions of Brain Health” that can positively impact your brain health throughout life – diet and nutrition, physical health, mental health and social well-being.

Here are a few tips for you to follow to help maintain a healthy brain at every age.

· The nourished mind – Many important dietary nutrients help to promote brain health, but recent research indicates a potential link between three key nutrients and a reduced risk of cognitive decline. Those nutrients are DHA omega-3, vitamin E and lutein.

• Found naturally in fatty fish such as salmon and ocean trout, along with DHA-fortified foods like juice, milk, eggs, tortillas, yogurt, and algal DHA supplements.

• Over 90 percent of Americans don’t get enough vitamin E from food. Vitamin E can be found in milk, butter, eggs, vegetable oils, nuts, whole grains, wheat germ and dark leafy greens like spinach, and is also available as a supplement.

• Incorporate lutein superfoods into your diet, such as dark leafy green vegetables like kale, spinach, collards and turnip greens, or egg yolks, peas and corn.

· The physically active mind – Engaging in physical activity for at least 30 minutes a day may encourage new brain cells and connections. Take a walk over lunch, take the stairs instead of the elevator, join a club sporting league, or do something you enjoy outdoors.

• Getting a good night’s sleep regularly as well as maintaining a healthy weight can also help to improve your brain health and minimize your risk of diabetes, high cholesterol and hypertension. And, if you use tobacco – stop. Research shows, regular tobacco users have a higher risk of rapid cognitive decline, compared to those who do not smoke, as well as raised risk for dementia and stroke.

· The mentally engaged mind – Studies have suggested brain cells, much like muscle cells, can grow bigger and stronger with cognitive challenges and stimulation. People who continue to learn new activities and develop new skills and interests are exercising their brains in ways that may help to build connections in the brain, helping to support brain function.

· The socially connected mind – Evidence supports the idea that social connectedness is vital to health, wellness and longevity. Experts theorize that having a rich social network may also help support brain health in a variety of ways, including providing us with better resources and stimulation.

• Stay socially connected so you feel like you are part of something – the workplace, clubs, a network of friends, a religious congregation or a volunteer group. Seek out friends and family to get the emotional support you need to help manage stress.

Just A Thought: “Life’s most beautiful people aren’t perfect. They’re real accidents of nature who have the ability to laugh at themselves and still be beautiful.” – Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr.