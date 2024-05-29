S.A.T.H is so excited to announce their upcoming fundraiser and would like to invite everyone to attend the 10th Annual KAMP Dovetail Krusade Dinner on June 1 at the Hillsboro Elementary School on State Route 62,

KAMP Dovetail is located at Rocky Fork State Park, just outside of Hillsboro. Each year over 325 children with various handicaps attend KAMP Dovetail, the only camp of its kind in the area. Staff members and counselors are all volunteers, which allow campers to attend for virtually no cost to their families. Check us out at www.kampdovetail.com and help support this unforgettable experience.

Cash prizes totaling over $13,000 will be awarded during the evening, including the grand prize of $8,000. The first and every 10th ticket drawn will win $100; the 296th ticket will win $250; the 297th ticket win $500; the 298th ticket win $750; the 299th ticket win $1,000 and the 300th ticket $8,000.

Tickets are $100 and only 300 tickets will be sold. Each ticket includes a steak or chicken dinner, provided by Hillsboro Ponderosa and additional dinners may be purchased for $25. Dinner will be served between 6 – 7 p.m. and the drawing will begin at 7 p.m. You do not have to be present to win.

Purchase your ticket(s) early by contacting Linda Allen at (937) 366-6657. You may also make your check payable to the KAMP Dovetail Krusade and mail to KAMP Dovetail Krusade,5350 West New Market Road, Hillsboro, Ohio.