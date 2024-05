Submitted News

The Liberty Cornet Band recently announced that Allie McCarty, daughter of Donnie and Megan McCarty, has been awarded the $200 Band Scholarship. The scholarship was presented by co-directors Brian Meyer and Kathy Jacobs.

Anyone interested in more information about the band should contact Vicki Rhonemus at (937) 544-5420.

Practice is held on Monday evening from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.at the West Union Methodist Church. New members are always welcome.