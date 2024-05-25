(By Stephen Kelley from the People’s Defender 1984)

Continuing our journey up old Zane’s Trace at the junction of Suck Run Road is the old Means Home. This fine brick residence was erected in 1824 by John Means, who was highly instrumental in ushering Ohio’s “Iron Age”. Today, the home stands beautifully restored, a source of satisfaction to its owners Mr. and Mrs. D.K. Bilyeu.

Another mile and a quarter up the trace we come to the Union Church at the junction of Cabin Creek Road. The history of this congregation dates to 1830 when it was organized by Alexander McClain, a “New Light” or Christian minister. For the first year, the members met in the Buckeye School House which was located about two miles southwest of the village of Bentonville. Records are incomplete but apparently the congregation increased in membership to the point whereby in 1831 or ‘32 a brick church was erected on the same site as the present structure.

The second pastor to serve the Union Church was Matthew Gardner of Brown County, Gardner was born of Quaker heritage in New York State in 1790 and moved with his family to Brown County, Ohio in 1800. Primarily self-educated, Gardner joined the Christian Church in 1810 became a zealous devotee at that branch of the Protestant church.

In 1812 Gardner was licensed to preach and in 1818 was ordained by the Kentucky Christian Conference.

Within the next 63 years, this tireless man of God organized 22 churches and was responsible for the conversion of over 6,000 individuals. In a similar manner at the Methodists, Gardner organized circuits whereby he would pastor several congregations in one general area over a period of several weeks. Traveling from church to church, he would receive food and lodging from members of the various congregations.

Matthew Gardner was an impressive man in appearance. He stood six feet one and weighed over 200 pounds. He possessed a “strong, clear voice and as he led the singing in an outdoor meeting… his voice was sometimes heard and recognized at a distance of a mile and a half”. He is further described as a man of “combative disposition, and had many bitter enemies. He was engaged in several public debates with ministers of other denominations and was a party to some vexatious lawsuits and ecclesiastical trials.”

Garder was, for many years, a close associate of Barton W. Stone who began what is known as the Restoration Movement of the Christian Church which is also known as the Church of Christ. In 1813, Gardner was married to Sally Beasley, daughter of Jeptha Beasley, one of the four brothers who were early pioneers in southern Ohio and northern Kentucky. Matthew Gardner died in October 1873 at his old home which yet stands near Ripley.