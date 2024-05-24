Local woman shares family military service

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Sue Humphrey knows the pride and anxiety that go hand in hand when someone you love is drafted or enlists in the military. Her brothers, husband, brothers-in-law, nephews, niece, great-nephews, son, and now her grandson-in-law have all served in the military.

Five of Humphrey’s six brothers served. Brother Don Breeze was in the Army, and brothers Gene, Jim, Larry, and Tom were all in the Marines. Gene served in the Korean and Vietnam conflicts, doing three tours in Vietnam. He served his final tour to keep his youngest brother Tom off the frontlines. Gene said, “I saw things when I was there that no 19-year old should see.” Gene retired as a captain. Jim was overseas but did not experience fighting, and Larry was in Cuba during the Cuban Crisis.

“I don’t know how my mother did it,” said Humphrey repeatedly. Her parents, Harry and Irene Breeze, had 10 children, half of whom were in the military. Humphrey said that for years, someone was always missing at Christmas-time gatherings. She once read her mother’s journal, and her mom described,” The happiest days of my life were when all my boys came home uninjured.”

Humphrey shares a photo collage she made of her loved ones who have served. Her sisters’ husbands, Bob Hart and Charles Tomlin, served in the Army and fought in World War II, and L.P. Chandler was in the Ohio National Guard. Her husband, Larry Humphrey, served in the Air Force in Alaska before marriage. As mentioned above, four brothers served in the Marines and one in the Army. Humphrey’s son Mike Gemmer served as a Marine. Jim’s daughter, Angela Pope, served in the Navy. nephews Jeff and Joe Breeze (sons of brother Bob, who did not serve) were in the Air Force. Joe’s son Codie served in the Army in Afghanistan. Don’s son, Dave Breeze, was in the Army, and Larry’s grandson, Joshua Neighbors, was in the Air Force. Humphrey’s sister Jane’s grandson Trevor Lewis was in the Navy. Finally, her grandson-in-law Nathaniel Smith is enlisted in the Army and headed to Alaska. Humphrey laments, “They are taking my great grandbabies.”

Sue talks about her husband, Larry Humphrey, and said he was anxious to move back to Adams County from Michigan because he wanted some land. She shared a heart-wrenching story about his passing away in 2020, the day after he held his first great-granddaughter. Sue said, “I handed him the baby, and that’s the last picture I have of him.”

“I’ve heard many stories,” said Humphrey, who admires those who serve. She knows first-hand the difficulties faced by military families, including frequent moves and emotional separation. Humphrey shared her experience when her son enlisted in the Marines. She said, “My Mom had five sons, and I don’t know how many grandsons in the military. I had one son and barely made it through.” Of her parents, she said, “They were heroes too for dealing with all of this.”

Humphrey’s dad was too young for World War I and old for World War II, so he never served. She said, “He was always proud of his kids.” Humphrey’s father once asked her brother Gene if he was ever scared. Gene told him the closest he came to being injured was boarding a helicopter, and the heel of his boot was shot.

Of those who served, some saw conflict, and others did not. “You never know when they are going to go,” said Humphrey, who hopes for peace. She’s concerned with the Russia-Ukraine conflict and said, “It worries me until that is settled.”

Witnessing her family members’ service has deeply ingrained in Humphrey the meaning of sacrifice and love of country. She holds the collage she assembled in honor of her loved ones who have served to protect our freedoms and said, “They are all my heroes.”