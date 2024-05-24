David Lee Bradford, age 70, passed away on May 22, 2024. He was born December 14, 1953, to the late Dorothy (nee Bayless) and Russell Bradford. He wass preceded in death by Lola, his loving wife of 48 years.

David was the beloved brother of Duke (Patsy) Bradford, Floyd (Sally) Bradford, Jim (Kathy) Bradford, Richard (Angie) Bradford, Sue (Jeff) Gaffin, Bev (Orville) Thoroughman and Sara (Mike) Barbieri. He also leaves behind a step-son, Ronnie Rigdon and two granddaughters, Amber and Jennifer Rigdon, and numerous nieces and nephews.

David was a retired custodian at North Adams High School. He enjoyed the outdoors and you could often find him gardening, tending to his chickens, hunting or riding his four-wheeler.

Services will be held on Tuesday, May 28 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester, Ohio 45144. Friends and family may visit from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m., where Dale Little will officiate. Burial will follow at the West Union Village Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help defray the cost of the funeral.

Please sign his online Tribute Wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.