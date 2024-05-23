Behold Peebles Library Team Leader Sherry as she meticulously puts together our Steampunk Submarine-themed exhibit using many recycled materials. Stay tuned for more updates about this exciting endeavor.

By Julia McCane-Knox

The Adams County Public Library will be closed on Monday, May 27 in observance of Memorial Day. Have a safe and happy holiday. In the meantime, go to our E-Library, it is always open! Go to our website at adamscolibrary.org and click the “E-Library” tab on the blue tab bar at the top of the screen to access our online resources. You can also download Libby, the library reading app, or Hoopla Digital for e-books, audiobooks, e-zines, TV shows, movies, and more.

Adventure awaits at Storytime. We offer a wide range of captivating themes, such as Zoo, Patriotic, and Summertime, on specific days at 11 a.m. Storytime is more than just fun – it’s a fantastic way for children to engage in educational games, interactive stories, and creative crafts that help develop early literacy skills. From reading and phonics to math and art, Storytime nurtures important abilities like fine and gross motor skills, social-emotional learning, and more, laying the groundwork for academic success. Families can also take home Enrichment Kits with reading suggestions and activity ideas for ongoing learning beyond the library.

Coming up, we will have two Zoo Storytimes to choose from! On Wednesday, May 29, at the Manchester Library, we will sing classic kid’s songs and rhymes, build a brown paper bag tiger, and listen to Good Night, Gorilla by Peggy Rathmann. On Wednesday, May 29, at the Peebles Library, we will sing children’s songs, create a craft, learn Zz words using Phonics and American Sign Language, and listen to stories.

Patriotic Storytime will be on Tuesday, May 28, at the North Adams Library. We will sing My Country Tis of Thee, create a Memorial Day dot marker poppy wreath, and listen to America the Beautiful by Cholena Rose Dare. Furthermore, Summertime Fun Storytime will be on Thursday, May 30, at the West Union Library. We will sing Color Bingo, explore through sensory play, and listen to Fun Dog, Sun Dog by Deborah Heiligman.

If you can’t make it to Library Storytime, check out Day By Day Ohio. This online resource supports early literacy skills to prepare children for school. Sing songs to build vocabulary, watch fun and educational videos, explore reading recommendations, and discover the activity calendar for enriching crafts, puzzles, and games. To access this early learning resource, go to our website, hover over the “Resources” tab, and click “Kids Resources.” Day By Day Ohio is a service of the State Library of Ohio and is funded in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Hey there, families! Get ready to unleash your inner artist at the upcoming Crafts and Creations event from 4 – 6 p.m., on Wednesday, May 29, at the Manchester Library. We offer a wide range of art supplies to help you unleash your creativity and produce your very own masterpieces.

For more information about our exciting library programs, services, and resources, please contact us: West Union Library at 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library at 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library at 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library at 937-549-3359. Moreover, you can follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest library news.