The Adams County Training and Business Center, in partnership with the Brown and Clermont Adult Career Campuses, proudly announce a new Clinical Medical Assistant program. This program is designed to equip individuals with the essential skills and knowledge needed for a fulfilling career in the healthcare sector, all within a condensed timeframe of just four weeks.

Classes will start on June 3 and will be conducted Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. This intensive schedule is crafted to ensure students receive comprehensive training efficiently, enabling them to swiftly transition into the workforce, poised and prepared to make meaningful contributions to healthcare organizations.

The program’s curriculum encompasses a diverse range of topics crucial for success in the medical assisting profession, including medical terminology, anatomy and physiology, clinical procedures, patient care techniques, and administrative duties. Through hands-on training and expert instruction, participants will gain the practical skills and theoretical understanding essential for excelling in this dynamic field.

At a cost of $2,895, the program fee covers tuition, materials, and associated expenses. Recognizing the importance of accessibility, financial assistance options are available for eligible individuals, ensuring that aspiring healthcare professionals from all backgrounds can pursue this valuable educational opportunity.

“This Clinical Medical Assistant program represents a significant addition to our offerings at the Adams County Training and Business Center,” remarked Paul Worley, Director of the Adams County Economic Development Office. “By providing expedited yet comprehensive training, we aim to empower individuals in our community to embark on rewarding careers in healthcare, addressing critical workforce needs and fostering economic growth.”

For further information and enrollment inquiries regarding the Clinical Medical Assistant program at the Adams County Training and Business Center, interested individuals are encouraged to contact (937) 378-6131 ext. 401.