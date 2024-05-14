he men’s basketball program at Shawnee State will be holding a basketball camp, also known as the Bear Principles Basketball Camp, from Monday, June 10 to Wednesday, June 12 inside the confines of Waller Gymnasium on the Shawnee State University campus.

The camp will run from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. all three days, and students from the fifth through 12th grades are eligible to participate. The total cost for each camper will be $50.

Signing up requires the camper’s first and last name, home and cellphone numbers, the grade completed prior to the month of June, the school district that the camper attends, the birthdate, home address information, email address, gender and t-shirt size. Emergency contact information, as well as three release forms – the Emergency Medical and Release, the Parental Consent and Release, and the Camps/Lessons/Trainings & Clinic Release and Consent, will all have to be filled out and uploaded.

All of the information mentioned in the above paragraph is listed in the registration form, which is at https://admissions.shawnee.edu/register/mens_basketball_camp. The payment link, which is also included in the registration form, is https://commerce.cashnet.com/cashnetg/static/storefront/MBKBDC/catalog.