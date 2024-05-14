By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Anyone who has been associated with Carl Schneider on the golf course in any fashion- player, coach, or spectator, knows that Schneider is hands down one of the top coaches in the state and perhaps beyond. After 22 years at the helm of the West Union golf programs (22 with boys, 11 with girls), Schneider earned some well-deserved recognition last week when he was inducted into the Ohio High School Golf Coaches Association Hall of Fame, in ceremonies held at the Wedgewood Golf & Country Club in Powell, Ohio.

“When I look at the many years of coaching golf, the memories of the players and their families has been the best part to being in the Hall of Fame,” Schneider told the Defender. “It is very humbling knowing how many great players have come through the program and the amount of dedication to the game and team they have shown.”



