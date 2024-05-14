Erosion threats historic graveyard

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Studying one’s genealogy can uncover many things. For Jeff Foster of Winchester, Ohio, it was the discovery of Foster Cemetery on Waggoner Riffle Road in West Union in 2013.

When Foster discovered its whereabouts, the cemetery was unmaintained. The Foster Cemetery sign was in place due to the Township, but the graveyard was immensely grown over.

Foster’s third great-grandfather is buried at the cemetery. Foster believes Nathaniel Foster established the cemetery because he owned the land. We’ve included this story in our Memorial Day series as Nathaniel served in the military and several other soldiers are likely buried at Foster Cemetery.

Nathaniel was born on February 9, 1760, and was originally from New York. However, he served in the American Revolution in Pennsylvania, Virginia and New Jersey. Nathaniel was a “soldier for hire” and did five tours during the American Revolution (two for himself and three for others). He first entered the service as a volunteer in the militia in the latter part of July or early August of 1776. He came to Adams County in 1798.



