Candidates share encouraging messages

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“I have the greatest job in the world,” said the Honorable Judge Roy Gabbert, officially announcing his re-election candidacy for Adams County Court at the Democrat Dinner on May 3.

Six years ago, Judge Gabbert was elected to the Adams County Court. He said he felt qualified because he lives about two blocks from the sheriff’s office and courthouse, which makes it convenient if someone needs a search warrant. The audience gave way to laughter as they did many times during his light-hearted speech.

Gabbert said, “I promised when I ran six years ago that I would work hard and that you would never hear the word corruption about the Adams County Court.” He continued that he is not involved in any scandals and does not allow politics in the courtroom. He said, “I always want everyone to feel proud of their County Court Judge.”



Want the rest of the story? Pick up your copy of the May 1 edition of The People’s Defender or better yet, get your subscription started today so you won’t miss any of Adams County’s best coverage of news and sports! Call 937-544-2391 and have the Defender delivered to your door!

https://www.peoplesdefender.com/subscribe/