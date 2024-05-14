CTC culinary students headed to nationals

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“I want them to know that they were always loved while they were with me,” said Becky Foster, Culinary teacher at the Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center, speaking about her students. When one witnesses the interaction between Foster and her students, there is no doubt that the feeling is mutual.

These students are Becky’s “kids”, whom she loves, protects and speaks about with pride and adoration. This season, her pride is puffed, and she looks like she might burst when she announces that three of her students are on their way to the National Competition in Seattle, Washington, from June 29 – July 3.

The Culinary Department had six students go to state – one in Garde Manger, one in Pastry arts, one in a job interview, and three young men in Sports Nutrition. All six were in the top eight of the state. All the students were in the top 10 scores. The three young men in sports nutrition finished second in the state with a score of 96, which makes them eligible for the national competition. Foster said, “They have put a tremendous amount of energy into this project,” as Dominick Raines, Devin Montgomery and Ezekiel Skaggs, all from Manchester, proudly showed off their trophy.



