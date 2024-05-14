By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

In past season, the Peebles Lady Indians were an annual participant in the Division IV district and regional tournaments with a Final Four appearance, but the move up to Division III has made things a little tougher for Coach Doug McFarland’s nine. The Lady Indians began this year’s Division III sectional on May 6, hosting the Alexander Lady Spartans in a semi-final contest. The Peebles girls got a gift from Mother Nature as they took a 6-2 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning when the clouds erupted and the game had to be stopped, but it was considered an official game and the home team picked up a sectional victory.

As usual, Peebles sophomore Kaelyn Musser brought her southpaw deliveries to the center circle and she blanked the Lady Spartans in the top of the first, giving the Lady Indians’ offense their first shot at Alexander starter Ellie Day. Also performing as the leadoff hitter, Musser began the bottom of the first with a base hit with Baylie Johnston following with the same. Musser would come across to score on an Alexander error and a fielder’s choice ground out off the bat of Caydence Carroll brought home Johnston to give the Lady Indians an early 2-0 advantage.

