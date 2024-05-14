“Pete” Key inspires at West Union schools

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Mansfield “Pete” Key III is a Hope Dealer who recruits other Hope Dealers wherever he goes. Pete had a background in rapping and entertaining. When he rapped, he talked to fill the gap between songs and became known as a motivational speaker. People listened, learned and they laughed. Groups started requesting his services and wanted to hear his stories. And his stories led to his “key” message of HOPE.

He’s not a pastor, but Pete and his wife Charlene have a ministry of sorts, and they visit groups worldwide to spread their positive message. When Tracy Spires, Director of State and Federal Programs for Adams County Ohio Valley School District, heard him at the Ohio Association of Administrations of State and Federal Education Programs 2024 Spring Conference, she knew she wanted him to present for the Adams County Ohio Valley School District. She was on a mission.



Want the rest of the story? Pick up your copy of the May 15 edition of The People’s Defender or better yet, get your subscription started today so you won’t miss any of Adams County’s best coverage of news and sports! Call 937-544-2391 and have the Defender delivered to your door!

https://www.peoplesdefender.com/subscribe/