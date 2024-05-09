National Day of Prayer

A large crowd gathered on the courthouse lawn for the National Day of Prayer celebration. One gentleman waved the Flag of Israel. (Photo by Sherry Larson)

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

President Joseph R. Biden Jr. proclaimed May 2, 2024, National Day of Prayer.

He said, “I call upon the citizens of our Nation to give thanks, in accordance with their own faith and conscience, for our many freedoms and blessings, and I invite all people of faith to join me in asking for God’s continued guidance, mercy, and protection.”

The Adams County Commissioners followed suit, reading their proclamation on Thursday, May 2, on the Adams County Courthouse square, as many gathered to share in praise and prayer. It was a Christian service with several speakers representing the faith and offering prayers and supplications to the Lord. Amanda Greenlee opened with prayer, and the talented Mark Tolle led the crowd in The National Anthem.

Prayer is a sacred conversation with the one we worship, an intentional interaction between us and God. Whether private or communal, prayer is directing our thoughts toward God.

Some spoke concerned about the state of the world and the United States in particular. Ron Baker introduced keynote speaker Danny Bubp, who said, “Our country is in a real mess.” He expressed frustration about the chaos and destruction in America. He highlighted illegal immigration and gender identity as sources of primary concern.

Others prayed uplifting petitions asking for blessings and guidance in the following areas:

Business Prayer – Jack McCoy

Education Prayer – Doug Mack

Family Prayer – Kyle Moore

Government Prayer – Justin Greenlee

Media Prayer – Joyce Porter

Military Prayer – John Greenlee

Pastor/Churches Prayer – John Cole

Ron Baker and The Rudd Family sang worship and praise music, offering a joyous noise to the Lord.

It was an evening of mixed messages emphasizing fear and distress and suggestions of political recourse. But there were those moments, looking at worshippers in the crowd and listening to voices lifted to an audience of one that the presence of God was palpable. Because He shows up in the fear, chaos, and hate fueling. He is there to hear our prayers and to say, “Blessed are the poor in spirit.” He reaches out to the oppressed, the outcast, the immigrant, the person who is transgender, the person we find unloving, those fighting battles we could never comprehend, and our enemies. He appears with pure love because He is all-knowing and knows that love is the only way to reach a broken world. He pursues us and encourages conversation, “Come all ye who are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”

Psalm 115:16 reads, “The highest heavens belong to the Lord, but the earth He has given to mankind.” Lift our voices to the heavens. Prayer is humanity’s connection with love, which is something to proclaim.