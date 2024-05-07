S.A.T.H. (Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped) will be holding its 27th annual Walk and Roll-A-Thon on Saturday, May 11 at the Rocky Fork State Park in Hillsboro, Ohio. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. at the Dovetail Activity Area. Walkers, wheelchairs, bikes, roller blades, strollers etc. are invited to come out for the morning and help KAMP DOVETAIL with their pledges and support. Prizes will be given to the top five individuals who collect the most pledges. Door prizes and refreshments will be provided.

This event is being held to promote and support KAMP DOVETAIL, a five-day and four-night summer camp for children with special needs. The KAMP is held the third week of June at Rocky Fork State Park. Last year over 600 individuals which included children with special needs, volunteer and staff members enjoyed a fun-filled week of outdoor camping experiences. SATH underwrites the cost of KAMP DOVETAIL through generous donations obtained by fundraising events such as the Walk and Roll-A-Thon.

For more information to walk or sponsor an individual call Linda Allen, SATH Executive Director at (937) 366-6657. Pledge sheets can be obtained by going to www.kampdovetail.com.