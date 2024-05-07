By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Sally Green, President of the Ohio School Boards Associated (OSBA), visited the Manchester Local School District on April 29. She was highly impressed and said the district “provides many positive things for their students.”

Superintendent Nick Roberts said they started their day around 9:30 a.m. with a tour. School board members Troy Thatcher, Dave McFarland, and Owen Applegate, Treasurer Melinda Horsley, and Director of State & Federal Programs Caroline Grooms-Lowe joined the day that included introductions, a review of Manchester Local Schools demographics, a tour, a visit to Mrs. French’s Kindergarten classroom, lunch interview with The People’s Defender, and a discussion on future projects. Commenting on the team, Green said, “It’s a sign of good leaders in your school and teachers – it trickles down.”

