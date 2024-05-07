Event recognizes students pursuing a career in the skilled trades

Submitted News

Students and teachers at Adams County Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center have teamed up with SkillsUSA and its industry partners, Lowe’s Foundation, State Farm andConstellationand celebrated SkillsUSA National Signing Day on May 7. SkillsUSA National Signing Day is a nationwide celebration of the next generation of skilled professionals and the skilled career paths that have been, are and always will be essential to America’s future.

During our event, SkillsUSA student members were recognized by administrators, teachers, elected officials, advisors, family, friends and more as they sign letters of intent committing to pursue skilled career paths, just as thousands of other high schools and college/postsecondary SkillsUSA students will be doing in their own Signing Day events across the country. By empowering the next generation of skilled professionals and career-ready leaders, SkillsUSA and our committed partners are closing the skills gap while highlighting the amazing opportunities that exist in fulfilling, lucrative and in-demand skilled careers.

“We want to thank our community for supporting SkillsUSA National Signing Day,” says Jennifer Grimes Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center administrator. “This program celebrates our career and technical education students and acknowledges their commitment to skilled career pathways. National Signing Day is a powerful example of elevating the perception of skilled careers for the incredible opportunities they offer our students, both personally and professionally.”

Learn more about SkillsUSA National Signing Day campaign at signingday.skillsusa.org