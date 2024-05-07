NA’s all-time scoring leader heads to RedStorm

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After one of the most illustrious basketball careers in Adams County history, North Adams senior Bransyn Copas has made his decision on where to continue his education and hardwood career. In a signing ceremony held at North Adams High School on April 24, Copas signed his official letter of intent to join Coach Ryan Arrowood and the Rio Grande Redstorm for the 2024-25 season.

Copas finished his four-year high school career with 1,537 points, the all-time leading scorer in North Adams history, surpassing his father and head coach Nathan’s previous record. Copas helped lead the Green Devils to back-to-back Division III district championships in his junior and senior season and will again follow in his father’s footsteps at Rio Grande, where Nathan was a 1,000 point scorer and led the Redstorm to their last Final Four berth.

