GRIT Project continues to build workforce

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“We get by with a little help from our friends.” Agencies throughout Adams County are finding that collaboration IS the key to success.

At a January Chamber meeting at the Adult Training Center in West Union, business owners and representatives made introductions and shared a little background information. It was there that Rhonda Jones and Kathy Stewart of Hazelbaker Insurance and Amy Queen, Adams County Community Outreach Partner and Career Catalyst for The GRIT Project (Growing Rural Independence Together), heard a little about one another.

Queen learned that Jones was in search of an intern for her downtown insurance agency, and Jones learned that Queen helps place students for internships. This essential start led to further exploration.



Want the rest of the story? Pick up your copy of the May 8 edition of The People’s Defender or better yet, get your subscription started today so you won’t miss any of Adams County’s best coverage of news and sports! Call 937-544-2391 and have the Defender delivered to your door!