Local squads will begins sectional play May 14

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

It’s tournament time for the county’s quartet of high school baseball squads and now they know where those postseason paths might lead. On Sunday, May 5, the Southeast District released the sectional and district tournament brackets for baseball and play will begin on May 14, as long as Mother Nature is cooperative.

Two of the local baseball nines will begin sectional play on Tuesday, May 14 with sectional semi-final contests in Division III. Coach Tim Grooms and the Peebles Indians (3-9) are the bracket’s #24 seed and will host the sectional semi on May 14, battling the #25 seeded Crooksville Ceramics (3-13) for the right to move on to a sectional title game. The winner of that contest will face a tall task as they would travel to Wheelersburg on May 16 to face the #1 seeded Pirates.

Want the rest of the story? Pick up your copy of the May 8 edition of The People’s Defender or better yet, get your subscription started today so you won’t miss any of Adams County’s best coverage of news and sports! Call 937-544-2391 and have the Defender delivered to your door!