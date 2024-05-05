Carryl L. Collins, age 89 years formerly of Aberdeen, Ohio, passed away Friday, May 3, 2024 at the Adams County Manor. Carryl was born August 29, 1934 in West Union, Ohio to the late Carlos and Della (Kepperling) Roush. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ray Collins and sister Helen Thurman-Sears.

Survivors include two daughters, Synda Shoemaker and Denny and Radeana Parker and Sammy; grandchildren, Jayson Shoemaker, Jennifer White and Steve, Alex Parker and Taylor Parker; great grandchildren, Darrington White and Denton White; special niece, Teresa Thurman-Freeman; along with many other nieces and nephews; and honorary daughter Brenda Yates.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.