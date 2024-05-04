(By Stephen Kelley from the People’s Defender 1984)

As we continue our journey up Zane’s Trace, about a mile north of Evertonville, we come to Bradysville. Although this little village has never been much more than a wide spot in the road, it has always been a familiar sight on the landscape of Adams County and a familiar name on the county map.

Interestingly, the name Bradyville is only a nickname for this Sprigg Township hamlet. It was founded in May 1839 by James W. Little and Van I. Brady. Upon recording the plat of their new village, these two men registered the name as Centerville. A short time later when a post office was established here, it was discovered there was already a post office in Ohio by the name of Centerville. It was at this time the decision was made to name the new post office after Mr. Brady who was considered the proprietor of the town. From that time afterward, the community has been more popularly known by Bradysville rather than Centerville.

Van Brady was a native of Pennsylvania, the son of Samuel Brady. Those individuals familiar with the history of Ohio will remember the well-known story of Samuel Brady’s famous leap across the Cuyahoga River in northern Ohio. This well documented exploit apparently took place in 1780 or ‘81 during the American Revolution. The Ohio territory was an unsettled wilderness at that time with only a few scattered military forts an no permanent white settlements.

According to one account of “Brady’s Leap” which was penned in 1856, Samuel Brady was “a powerful strong man, kind hearted, but an uncompromising and deadly enemy to the Indians.” Brady’s hatred of the Red Man stemmed from a tragic occurrence which took place during his childhood. The small settlement in which Brady and his family loved was attacked by Indians with most of the whites being brutally killed. Samuel was one of the very few who escaped and “swore eternal enmity to the whole Indian race.”

During the Revolution, Brady became a noted scout and established quite a reputation for his many hair-breadth escapes and adventures with the Indians. On one such occasion, while serving under General Goerge Washington, he was sent into what is now northern Ohio to scout enemy positions and strength and report his findings.

Brady left Pittsburg with three or four companions and proceeded west to the Sandusky villages.

Unfortunately, the small party was discovered and attacked by Indians. Brady was captured and his fellow scouts were killed. Brady’s reputation was well known among the Indians and his capture was considered a great prize. Accordingly, he was hastened to one of the nearest Indian villages where he was prepared for execution by burning at the stake.

Word of the impending execution spread quickly and soon many Indians gathered to observe the torturous demise of their great enemy. Among those in the vast assembly was none other than the white renegade, Simon Girty. As it so happened, Girty, with his two brothers, grew up with Brady and “had been companions in frontier adventures.” Despite their former friendship, Girty “at first pretending not to recognize his old friend, finally refused to aid him.” Even though Brady begged Girty to furnish him “with the means to take his own life. Girty refused.

Brady was then tied to the stake and piles of brush and firewood were placed in a circle around him. The fires were then set and “excitement among the Indians (became) intense.” Regardless of the grim circumstances , Brady had not totally given up all hope. “He watched his opportunity, when in the confusion of the scene, a fine-looking squaw, belonging to one of the chiefs, ventured too near him for her own safety. With a mighty effort, Brady broke the withes that bound him, leaped over the burning fagots, caught the squaw by the head and shoulders and threw her into the burning pile and amid the consternation and panic following, spring forth and fled for the forest.

Brady was a swift runner and easily out distanced his pursuers. The Indians were of course soon in hot pursuit and a long chase, lasting a day or more, ensued. It continued for a hundred miles until he reached the Cuyahoga river in Franklin Township, Portage County, at a what is now the town of Kent. The Indians were close upon him, and a number of times came near overtaking him. He had intended on crossing the Cuyahoga at a place called “Standing Stone”, on the Indian trail from Sandusky to the Salt Springs, a few miles south of Warren, Trumbull County. He was obliged to change his course and followed down the river until he found himself at the Narrows, the narrowest place in the river channel, “the Indians close on his track behind him, he had not a moment to spare and as it was life or death with him he made the famous Brady’s leap across the Cuyahoga River.”

“Brady caught the bushes on the bank as he landed and fell some three or four or five feet before he recovered and got out. By this time, the Indians were within a few rods of the river and when they saw him on the opposite bank of the river they set up a terrible yell, but none of them attempted to follow.”

The place at which Brady made his Olympian jump for life, was later measured twenty two feet between the two rock cliffs which stood more than twenty five feet above the level of the river. Despite being wounded by the Indians during this leap. Brady managed to successfully escape “to be the hero of many other events.”