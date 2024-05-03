By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

Administrative Assistant

A free computer class will be offered here in our senior center located at 10835 State Route 41, West Union on Tuesday, May 7th at 1 p.m. for seniors 60+ for smartphones and computers. The class will cover Computer Basics and will offer one-on-one assistance. Registration is requested so please contact Halley Price at (937) 378-6041 Ext. 304.

Are you getting as excited as we are about All-County Senior Citizens Day?

• Cost: This is a free event.

• Venue: The Willow Event Center at 7662 Eckmansville Rd., Winchester Ohio 45697

• Date: Thursday, May 16, 2024.

• Doors Open: 9 a.m.

• Lunch provided.

Information about Older Americans Month:

Every May, the Administration for Community Living leads the nation’s observance of Older Americans Month (OAM). The 2024 theme is Powered by Connection, which recognizes the profound impact that meaningful relationships and social connections have on our health and well-being.

Ohio has more than 2.8 million residents age 60 or older, who account for nearly one-quarter of our total population. Older Ohioans are a key source of our state’s strength, drawing on lifetimes of experiences, successes, difficulties, and resilience. Ohio is rich in this respect. Join us in celebrating Older Americans Month in May. Contact your area agency on aging to learn about Older Americans Month activities in your community.

While aging your way will look different for each person, here are common things everyone can consider:

· Plan: Think about what you will need and want in the future, from home and community-based services to community activities that interest you. Explore the benefits available to you. Learn about your rights as a long-term care consumer.

· Engage: Remain involved and contribute to your community through recreation, work, volunteer, or civic participation opportunities.

· Be safe at home: Make home improvements and modifications, use assistive technologies, access caregiver resources, and customize supports to help you better age in place.

· Stay healthy: Learn about and adopt lifestyle choices that enable you to be healthier, such as eating right, managing chronic health conditions, maintaining brain health, and preventing falls.

· Connect: Engage in social activities and relationships to combat social isolation and stay connected to your community.

Diverse communities are strong communities. Ensuring that older adults remain involved and included in our communities for as long as possible benefits everyone. Learn about Ohio’s strategies to help all Ohioans live longer, healthier lives, with dignity and autonomy.

Follow #OlderAmericansMonth on social media for the latest from ACL and the Ohio Department of Aging.

Just A Thought: “If you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change.” ~Wayne Dyer