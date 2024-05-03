Submitted News

Students from the Culinary Program at the Ohio Valley Career and Technical Center competed in Regional Competition in February at the Columbus Community College of Culinary Arts.

Five out of six students competing earned Silver ratings and one earned a Bronze rating. McKayla Buchanan and Nikki Pence were Silver in Pastry, Elizabeth Easterling Silver in Baking, Faith Jamison Silver in Garde Manger and Joseph Maynard and Logan Chandler Silver in Cooking Team. Students completed again in March at the Mid-East Technology and Careers Center in Zanesville, Ohio. Zeke Skaggs, Dominic Raines and Devin Montgomery earned Silver in Sports Nutrition and Kiera Mullally Bronze in Job Interview. Six of these students will be competing at state level in April at the Hocking Culinary College and Kasich Center on the Ohio State Fairgrounds.

It has been a busy year for the Culinary Arts Program. They were awarded the only Rachel Ray Grant given in the State of Ohio. These students have served multiple banquets and catering jobs since school began in August.

As the school year winds down Becky Foster, Instructor of Culinary Arts would like to thank all the CTC staff and parents for their support and help over the past school year.

(Photos by Dollie Willis, Co FCCLA Advisor)