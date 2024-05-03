By Julia McCane-Knox

Expand your children’s minds at Storytime! We would like to invite you to our Storytime sessions on select days at 11 a.m., where we will cover a variety of topics, such as Yo-Yo, Weather, X-Ray, X Marks the Spot, and the ABCs! Storytime prepares children for kindergarten and ensures that they have the necessary skills to succeed in their academic journey. From reading and art to phonics and math, your children can develop crucial skills while enjoying engaging stories, crafts, and activities! Additionally, each child will receive an Enrichment Kit filled with interactive activities to continue learning at home. Watch your children’s minds grow in unimaginable ways.

Yo-Yo Storytime will be on Tuesday, May 7, at the North Adams Library. We will sing The Letter Y, create a cardboard yo-yo, and listen to Yo-Yo Man by Daniel Pinkwater. Weather Storytime will be on Wednesday, May 8, at the Peebles Library. We will sing children’s songs, create a craft, learn Ww words using Phonics and American Sign Language, and listen to stories.

X-Ray Storytime will be on Wednesday, May 8, at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic kid’s songs and rhymes, create an x-ray handprint craft, and listen to Bones by Stephen Krensky. Furthermore, X Marks the Spot Storytime will be on Thursday, May 9, at the West Union Library. We will sing classic children’s songs, make a pirate treasure box, and listen to P is for Pirate by Greg Poprocki.

Check out our after-school activities for children aged 6 – 11: Our After School STEAM Adventures program will be at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, May 8, and Thursday, May 9, at the North Adams Library. We will learn about density and make a rainbow in a jar! Or join us for Crafternoon as we create an origami fox at 3:30 p.m., on Thursday, May 9, at the West Union Library. Stop in and join the fun.

If you want a program for the whole family, visit our Ohio State University Homestead Series at 5:30 p.m., on Wednesday, May 8, at the North Adams Library! Jenny Stoneking will present the topic of container gardening. Discover useful gardening tips and witness your gardening skills flourish! Or unleash your creativity and explore art using various mediums at our Craft Smorgasbord Program at 1 p.m., on Saturday, May 11, at the West Union Library. You can learn new art techniques and styles and create anything your imagination desires.

Remember, the library offers a variety of snacks for you and your family to enjoy while you’re in the library. If you feel hungry, come to the front desk! We are always happy to provide you with a snack. Also, don’t miss out on the refreshments we offer during our programs – it’s a great opportunity to fill your tummy and enjoy some entertainment.

