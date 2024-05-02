By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

One of the biggest honors that a senior basketball player in Ohio can receive is an invitation to participate in the annual North-South All Star Games. This year’s games were played on Friday, April 26 at Olentangy Liberty High School near Columbus and both had a little bit of Adams County flavor.

One of the participants in the Girls All Star Game was Peebles senior guard Payton Johnson, a member of the South squad, who will take her game to Rio Grande University next season. Johnson put up some pretty good numbers at Friday’s game, garnering 10 points, four rebounds, two steals and one assist in about 17 minutes of action.

On the boys South squad was North Adams senior Bransyn Copas, also taking his talents to Rio Grande University for the 2024-25 campaign. Copas scored three points in the all Star Game, playing one last time for his father Nathan Copas, who was one of the coaches for the South team.