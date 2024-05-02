Press Release

On April 24, Southern State’s Department of Health Sciences hosted a Career Connections Job Fair and RN-BSN College Fair. Over 50 current and prospective students attended as well as 10 employers and five colleges with whom Southern State partners for seamless transfer opportunities.

During the event, attendees were able to connect, share insights, and expand their network by talking with local hospitals, nursing home facilities, job recruitment offices, and other health-related businesses.

“Southern State’s goal is to equip our students with the skills they need to be successful academically and in their healthcare career,” said Dr. Julianne Krebs, Dean of Health Sciences at Southern State. “We have the same commitment to prospective students, and look forward to connecting with those interested in beginning their journey to a new profession in this high-demand field,” Krebs added.

Students interested in the healthcare professions have many pathways to choose from at Southern State. The programs are designed to provide students with hands-on experience in both classroom and clinical settings and cover a broad range of topics, including anatomy and physiology, pharmacology, medical-surgical nursing, and nursing leadership and management.

Applications for the Practical Nursing Program held on the Brown County Campus in Mt. Orab will be accepted in July and August.

Associate Degree Nursing Program applications are now being accepted for the Fall 2024 Semester. There are many pathways available to enter the health science field – STNA, LPN, RN, medical assisting, phlebotomy, and more.

For more information, please call 800-628-7722, Ext. 2640 or email mstorrs@sscc.edu. We can help you explore opportunities and discover the “right” pathway. Connect with us today.