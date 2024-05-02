News Release

Marietta College’s Alyssa Mays of Winchester, Ohio, recently shared her research during the Annual Research Conference of the Eastern Psychological Association in Philadephia, Pennsylvania.

Mays, who is majoring in Biology and Neuroscience, presented on “Eye-tracking behavior associated with unsupervised learning of integral-color categories.” Mays is a graduate of North Adams High School.

“I look forward to traveling with Psychology students to a research conference every year. Not only are students exposed to new research that reflects – or may even contradict – the learning they have done in the classroom, they practice professionalism, communication, and networking skills at these meetings,” said Dr. Alicia Doerflinger, Chair of the Psychology Department. “Many of our students have not had a lot of opportunity to travel, and this is a great way to educate students about the world around them. Navigating new cities, new foods, and new ideas abound.”

