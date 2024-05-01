The Ohio Department of Agriculture has confirmed first emergence / egg hatch of Spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) nymphs in Cincinnati on April 24. First instar nymphs were collected on young Trees of Heaven (Ailanthus altissima), one of its preferred host plants. Spotted Lanternfly is a non-native, invasive planthopper that is now known to be in 12 Ohio counties (Belmont, Muskingum, Franklin, Hamilton, Jefferson, Columbiana, Mahoning, Cuyahoga, Lorain, Erie, Ottawa, and Lucas).

Spotted lanternfly is not a fly, but a type of planthopper. As it easily attaches itself to vehicles, trains, and other means of transportation, it is easily spread throughout an area. It feeds on the sap of various trees, vines, and perennials such as fruit trees, hops, maple, willow, and walnut, but favors Tree of Heaven and wild and cultivated grape. Nymphs are strong jumpers and may be found on a wide range of plants around their hatch location.

Adults lay eggs in late fall through the first freeze. Eggs are laid on host plants or any flat surface in clusters of 30–50 eggs arranged in 4–7 columns of aligned seed-like eggs. These columns of eggs, measuring approximately 1 inch in length, are covered in a mud-like substance by the female. This coating begins as a light gray but darkens and cracks with age. In general, first hatch begins in late April to early May.

SLF nymphs are black with white spots on the first through third instars. Right now, look for first instars which are approximately 1/4 inch long, and may be mistaken for ticks. In their fourth and final instar, they will reach approximately 1/2 inch in length and will develop red coloration that is associated with the adult. As the nymphs begin feeding now through spring, honeydew will be found on nearby plants and other surfaces that could attract other insects such as wasps and butterflies. This can aid in finding SLF infestations.

Make sure to report any spotted lanternfly infestations to the Ohio Department of Agriculture using their plant pest reporting tool found here. You can upload a photo of SLF specimens along with location details for them to investigate possible new infestation sites.

If you are unsure if you are identifying a spotted lanternfly nymph, feel free to email a clear, close up picture to the extension office at stoneking.24@osu.edu or feel free to stop in with the insect (contained) or bring in the photo. Be sure when taking photos of any plants or insects for identification that you are including all details of the specimen as well as clear photos. When photographing insects, it helps to take pictures next to objects such as coins to get an idea of the size. Spotted lanternfly does not harm humans by biting, stinging, etc. so don’t be afraid to get up close!

