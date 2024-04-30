WUHS Performing Arts Department presents “School of Rock - The Musical”

Junior Sadie Armstrong plays Patty DiMarco. Her role marked the sixth year acting in WUHS musical productions. Senior Matthew Griffis portrays Dewey Finn and is in his ninth year involved with WUHS productions. (Photo by Sherry Larson)

Junior Miley Smith portrayed Katie Hamilton. This is her fourth year in WUHS musical productions and second year in a lead role. (Photo by Sherry Larson)

Dewey Finn (played by Griffis) consoles Tomika (played by freshman Lydia Armstrong) right before she delivers her masterful rendition of “Amazing Grace.” (Photo by Sherry Larson)

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“There used to be a way to stick it to the man, and it was called rock n’ roll,” Dewey Finn said. Thespians from the West Union High School Performing Arts Department stuck it to the man this past weekend with their performance of School of Rock, The Musical.

The Musical, inspired by the 2003 movie School of Rock, starring Jack Black, followed closely to the movie script with the addition of the solos and ensemble musical talent of the West Union High School players, including a few local adults and junior high students in the cast.

West Union Choir Director Dakota Nehus and Music Director Carl Schneider directed the Musical. Aaron VanPelt directed the pit ensemble. Other directors and staff included Timothy Snider, Nancy Schneider, Alexia Zimmerman, Chesnee Ayres, Coal McClanahan, Julie Saunders, Rachel Barrick, Marci Nehus, Jennifer Griffis, Amanda Newman, Kevin Cooper, Jay Cooper, and Mandy Armstrong.

Want the rest of the story? Pick up your copy of the May 1 edition of The People’s Defender or better yet, get your subscription started today so you won’t miss any of Adams County’s best coverage of news and sports! Call 937-544-2391 and have the Defender delivered to your door!

https://www.peoplesdefender.com/subscribe/