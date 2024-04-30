By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After Mother Nature spread her wings and played havoc with the first few weeks of the spring, she has calmed down and been very kind recently, allowing the local high school softball squads to get their seasons back into gear. Though numerous teams still have some makeup action on the schedule, it is also time for all of our county teams to get their minds on the postseason as the OHSAA Southeast District has released the sectional tournament pairings for 2024.

The action in Division III softball will begin on Monday, May 6 with all three of the county’s DIII teams in action, two of them earning sectional semi-finals on their home field and all three games scheduled for a 5 p.m. start.

