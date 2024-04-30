Home Special Publications Rod Rumbler 2024 Special PublicationsSpecial Sections Rod Rumbler 2024 April 30, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint View Comments West Union few clouds enter location 52.8 ° F 54.5 ° 52.8 ° 82 % 1.3mph 19 % Mon 60 ° Tue 53 ° Wed 59 ° Thu 55 ° Fri 50 ° Popular Articles Salute to the Hands that Feed Us 2024 September 25, 2024 Willa “Cricket” J. Chatman February 1, 2024 Cheryl Lana (Dillow) Daulton November 9, 2023 Kevin Cox September 28, 2023 Anita Kirker August 27, 2023