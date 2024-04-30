As she normally does, Peebles’ Samantha Seas leads the pack in this race from last week’s North Adams Invitational. (Photo by Michelle Roades)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

If you are going to host a track meet, why not go ahead and win it? That was the case on April 22 as North Adams High School was the site of the 2024 North Adams Invitational and when all was said and done, the champions of the day were both the North Adams boys and girls, who came out on top of the other 11 teams who participated.

Though the competition on the field and track were intense, that was not the important theme of the day. The meet was used as a fundraiser for the family of a local two-year old boy who is battling cancer and the event raised over $2,000 for that family.

