Will follow in his brother’s footsteps

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

In a signing ceremony held on April 24, yet another student/athlete from North Adams High School has signed his letter of intent to move his athletic/academic career to the collegiate level. Green Devils senior Gage White will be moving up to join the Kentucky Christian University men’s soccer program. There, for one season, he will be on the field with his older brother Hunter, who has one season of eligibility left at KCU.

In his senior season, Gage was named to the Southern Hills Athletic Conference All-Conference Boys Soccer Team, scoring 18 goals and dishing out eight assists.

