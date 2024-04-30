Family shares gratitude to Auxiliary

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“You knew he was in the room – he captivated it. He would fill the room with laughter – Roland was a great guy, and everyone enjoyed him,” said Eric Newman, Post Commander of the Charles H. Eyre American Legion, about the late Roland Johnson. Johnson is remembered fondly by the Seaman Auxiliary Unit 633, where he spent Thursday afternoons lunching with friends once a month. Johnson, who served in the United States Army during the Korean conflict, passed away on May 11, 2023, at the age of 87. This story is the first of a May Memorial series honoring those who have served and remembering those we have lost.

Johnson’s daughter, Holly Johnson, and her son, Casey Kirker, also a veteran, wanted to give back to the Unit 633 Auxiliary in Seaman that gave their father and grandfather so much joy and fellowship. Holly said, “The Auxiliary was the highlight of my Dad’s life. They did so much for the community and didn’t have a scholarship program.” The Auxiliary hosted the funeral reception luncheon for Roland’s family. Holly said it was there that she and Kirker discussed the scholarship idea.

