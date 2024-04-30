Local woman’s recruiting efforts bring relief after tornado

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Adams County and the surrounding areas knew the storm was coming. There had been warnings all day on April 2 about possible tornados. Heather Meyer and her sister Hannah Byrd monitored the radar for the storm’s progress. Meyer said, “We saw it was hitting very close to home. When I heard that West Union was hit as badly as it was, I looked at my sister, and she looked at me, and the first thought that came to our heads was that we wanted to get out and help people.”

Heather and Hannah drove to a few locations the following day to assess the damage. Heather noted the much-needed cleanup; some homes were seriously damaged or destroyed. She promised to return the next day and roll up her sleeves to contribute to the cause.

