News Release

Maysville Community & Technical College prides itself on offering programs that lead to high-wage jobs for its graduates.

Among those is the Computerized Manufacturing and Machining Technology program, where students gain job-ready skills in cutting-edge computerized manufacturing methods and computer-aided drafting techniques.

Students in the Computerized Manufacturing and Machining Technology program also receive an opportunity to participate in an apprenticeship program through STOBER Drives in Maysville, which allows them to work up to 30 hours a week while receiving full-time pay and benefits as they are earn their degree from MCTC.

As a part of the program, STOBER also covers tuition and books for participating students.

“Working with MCTC, our Computerized Manufacturing and Machining Technology Apprentices receive both the education and experience that is needed to make them successful in the manufacturing field,” said Joey Hiatt, STOBER apprentice coordinator. “It is a unique opportunity where you get paid to learn then get paid to use that knowledge without incurring any student debt.”

Since the program’s inception in 2005, STOBER has used the apprenticeship program to help train people to be fully qualified candidates to fill anticipated positions.

“It has been a pleasure working with STOBER Drives for the past 15 years and I look forward to continuing our partnership,” said Kenneth Barnett, Computerized Manufacturing and Machining Technology program coordinator.

Employment opportunities in the field are steadily increasing, as almost every product manufactured requires the skills of a highly trained machine tool technician.

After completing this program, skilled machinists can seek suitable employment in production facilities making precision parts, tool and die facilities, plant maintenance machining, as well as computer numerical control programming and machining.

For more information about the Computerized Manufacturing and Machining Technology program at MCTC, visit https://maysville.kctcs.edu/education-training/program-finder/computerized-manufacturing-machining-technology.aspx