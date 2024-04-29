Roger Mitchell of West Union passed away at his home on April 27, 2024. Roger was born on August 19, 1947 in Manchester, Ohio. Roger is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sandra Sue Kay; two children, Ty (Sarah) Mitchell and Tad (Desiree) Mitchell; and four grandchildren, Kenzie (Luke), Kileigh, Kelby and Konner; as well as two great grandchildren, Knoxley and Berkley.

Roger spent 35 years working for the village of Manchester, making countless friendships along the way. Roger devoted countless hours as a coach and umpire for the youth of Manchester. Roger and Sue also spent many hours on their farm caring for the cattle and variety of crops. Roger always made time to attend his grandchildren’s functions, and there were many. Later in life Roger developed a love for fishing and spent many mornings on the Ohio River fishing with his grandchildren and by himself. He will be missed by so many.

The family would like to extend a huge thank you for all of those that helped provide assistance over the past year including Karen Blythe and Steve and Bonnie Krieger.

Roger was preceded in death by his Dad, Harold Mitchell; Mom Mary Lewis Mitchell; brothers Wayne Mitchell, Chet Mitchell and Jerry Mitchell; and grandson Tanner Mitchell.

There will be no services per Roger’s request.

The family is being served by The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.